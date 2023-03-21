Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.82. 217,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

