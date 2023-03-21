Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $324,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.90. 46,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,348. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

