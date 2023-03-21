Pocket Network Price Hits $0.0513 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $52.29 million and $1.62 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

