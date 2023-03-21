Pocket Network Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $53.04 million and $1.59 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

