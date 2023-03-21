Polymesh Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.27 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $88.27 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 736,731,248 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 736,521,719.039074 with 604,006,204.817376 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17212406 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,746,968.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

