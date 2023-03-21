Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,187 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. The company had a trading volume of 185,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

