Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Down 4.3%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $46.71. Approximately 284,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 799,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.