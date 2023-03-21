PotCoin (POT) Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $576,534.80 and approximately $144.10 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.89 or 0.00291356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00022733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012288 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008905 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015932 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,750 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

