Powerledger Price Down 1.1% This Week (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $89.29 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

