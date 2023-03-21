Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,129 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.5% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

