Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$98.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PRBZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of PRBZF stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.90.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

