Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

