Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 110 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares in the company, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.21. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

