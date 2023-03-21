Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $20.76 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after buying an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Truist Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

TFC stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,250,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

