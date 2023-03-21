Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.99. The stock had a trading volume of 773,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.