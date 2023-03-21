Profit Investment Management LLC Buys 1,351 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Envista comprises approximately 2.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Envista worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NVST opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

