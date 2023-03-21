Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Block by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 649,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 308,351 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Block by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,592 shares of company stock worth $20,272,270. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.62.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

