Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Position Increased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,966 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $24,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE:PB traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,662. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

