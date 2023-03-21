PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4603 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
