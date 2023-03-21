PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4603 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

