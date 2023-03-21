PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Oppenheimer

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $5.62 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

