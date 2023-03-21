Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $332.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00011294 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $332.73 million and $72.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.88 or 0.06375064 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018433 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,583,155 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

