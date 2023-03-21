QuarkChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $57.25 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $57.25 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.25 or 0.00360067 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.23 or 0.26170966 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010221 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

