Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.41

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 215718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Quarterhill Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.15.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

