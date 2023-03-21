Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Increased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren makes up 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.17% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,287. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.