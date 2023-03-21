Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin Sells 12,500 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, March 13th, Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00.

Rambus Trading Up 1.7 %

RMBS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 839,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,335. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.