Range Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.08.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 8.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $15.45 on Tuesday, reaching $207.96. 3,024,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,639. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.