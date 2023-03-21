Range Financial Group LLC Buys 37 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $520.84. The stock had a trading volume of 228,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,883. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $537.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.23 and a 200 day moving average of $460.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.