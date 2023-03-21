Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after acquiring an additional 135,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.17. 593,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,366. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

