Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.92. 9,589,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

