Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.63 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 1.8% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of POCT stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,356 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

