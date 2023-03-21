Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $770,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $168,717,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,533,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 24,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

