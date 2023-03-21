Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $993,000 Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,346 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,499. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.