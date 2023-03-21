Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,761 Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.57. 28,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,387. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $94.50 and a 52-week high of $161.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s payout ratio is 10.82%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRTV shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Veritiv news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

