Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,343 PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in PDD by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDD by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,643,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,399,000 after buying an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PDD by 225.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,745,000 after buying an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth $380,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

PDD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.33. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

