Range Financial Group LLC Sells 7,422 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,422 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,303,000 after buying an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $36,372,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 684.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PBF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.56. 1,171,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,578. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

