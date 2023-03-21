Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Medifast by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,336,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast Increases Dividend

MED traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 53,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,791. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $197.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.