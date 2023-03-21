Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.
Range Resources Price Performance
RRC stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
