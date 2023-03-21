Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.