Rarible (RARI) Price Reaches $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Rarible has a market cap of $24.91 million and $309,646.30 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00359620 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.62 or 0.26138429 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.