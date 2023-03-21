Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,182.00

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,182 ($14.52) and last traded at GBX 1,890 ($23.21), with a volume of 136903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,840 ($22.60).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,720 ($21.12) to GBX 2,000 ($24.56) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Investec lowered Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.96) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.53).

The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,271.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,067.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,969.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,370.37%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

