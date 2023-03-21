Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.70. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.