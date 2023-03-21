Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Truist Financial (TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2023 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/16/2023 – Truist Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2023 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/31/2023 – Truist Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Truist Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/20/2023 – Truist Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of TFC stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 27,579,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,419,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

Get Truist Financial Co alerts:

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.