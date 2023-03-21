Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birchcliff Energy (BIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy (TSE: BIR):

3/17/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$9.00.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

3/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50.

2/16/2023 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.94 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.65.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.47%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.