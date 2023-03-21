Render Token Price Hits $1.31 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $477.94 million and $62.23 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00004661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

