Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,713 shares of company stock worth $115,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 241,664 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Rent the Runway has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

