Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

