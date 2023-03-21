Request Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $101.36 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031261 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019136 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00200553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,126.18 or 1.00072530 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10227185 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,761,070.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.