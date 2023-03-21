Request Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $102.68 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Request has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and $3.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00031423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00203639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,039.18 or 1.00211228 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10227185 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,761,070.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

