Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management LLC

Community Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Insider Activity

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $62.50 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

