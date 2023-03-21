Retireful LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Retireful LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 15.9% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retireful LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $33,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000.
Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.08.
