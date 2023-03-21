Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Buys 90,000 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director David Fennell bought 90,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.
Reunion Gold Stock Performance
CVE:RGD remained flat at C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 176,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,396. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.00.
About Reunion Gold
