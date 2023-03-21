Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Buys 90,000 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director David Fennell bought 90,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00.

Reunion Gold Stock Performance

CVE:RGD remained flat at C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 176,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,396. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$371.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.00.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

